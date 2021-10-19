No one hurt as pilot clips Virginia State Police car with plane

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in an incident involving a small plane and a Virginia State Police car.

State Police say the pilot of a small plane wasn’t able to switch gas tanks during flight and made an emergency landing Monday evening on Apple Road in Franklin County. That’s in the Boones Mill area. The pilot stayed with the plane overnight and fixed the fuel issue, but did not attempt a takeoff Monday night because of darkness.

Late Tuesday morning, the pilot practiced a dry takeoff run to see if the plane could get fast enough to lift off, according to police. As he slowed the plane after the test run, he couldn’t get the plane stopped in time because of a gravel road, and hit a parked Virginia State Police car with the left wing of the plane.

No one was in the car at the time.

Plane vs State Police Car in Franklin County (Virginia State Police)

The Federal Aviation Administration has deemed the crash an “incident” and will not investigate.

