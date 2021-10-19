Advertisement

Passenger killed in Carroll County crash; driver charged

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hillsville woman died on her way to a hospital after a crash Monday in Carroll County.

The victim has been identified as Rena Franklin, 67.

Virginia State Police were called at 12:28 p.m. October 18 to the crash on Double Cabin Road/Route 753, about a quarter mile west of Sunnyvale Road/Route 611.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup was headed east on Double Cabin Rd. when she ran off the right side of the road, overturned and hit an embankment and a fence.

Franklin was the backseat passenger. The front seat passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The driver, Crystal D. Barton, 44 of Hillsville, was not hurt, and was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

