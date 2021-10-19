Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE: A white tailed deer
Search on for those who shot, beheaded deer in Radford
Roanoke City Public Schools adjusts school calendar

Latest News

State lawmakers say Virginia has underestimated the impact of the pandemic on students' mental...
Learning loss and mental health impacts to linger following pandemic
Cabell Brand Hope Award
Nancy Agee receives Cabell Brand Hope Award
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Courtesy VDOT
Botetourt County vehicle fire closes I-81S
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule