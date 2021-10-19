Thousands invested into non-profit and faith based organizations in Roanoke City to prevent violent crime

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As gun violence in Roanoke continues to be prevalent, a special task force to decrease the violence made a presentation on Monday to city council that highlighted the ways that the group has implemented funds into deterring gun violence.

$65,000 in grants was given to 17 different non profit and faith based organizations with the goal of giving youth purpose, and keeping them away from violence.

That’s been a key factor that the Roanoke City Gun Violence Prevention Commission have found will deter youth from gun violence, as they presented at tonight’s city council meeting.

Each group received a sum of money to create programs that reach children in a positive way.

Chris Roberts was also appointed as the new coordinator.

Mayor Sherman Lea says that safety of the community is top priority.

“We’re going to keep working to make sure that you’re safe. Our first responsibility is to make sure you feel safe in your areas and homes,” he says.

The gun violence prevention commission will meet again on November 9th at 6:00 P.M. at the Berglund performing arts center

The commission was also asked to create a Statewide webinar that will feature the gun violence prevention framework for the city of Roanoke to be held on November 10th at 1:00 P.M..

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.