Virginia World War II veteran returns to National D-Day Memorial, honored with engraved brick

World War II veteran Walter Sarver at the National D-Day Memorial Tuesday.
World War II veteran Walter Sarver at the National D-Day Memorial Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - There were plenty of smiles and storytelling Tuesday at the National D-Day Memorial.

The attention was centered around special guest Walter Sarver, a 103-year-old World War II veteran.

The Army tech sergeant was in an anti-aircraft unit and had a good reason for enlisting.

“Well, this is a great country. Do you find one better, I’ll go there,” said Sarver, with a laugh.

He enlisted in 1941 and eventually made his way to Europe. He finished his active duty a few years later.

Now, decades later, he gets to see his name engraved in a brick at the site.

However, this isn’t his first visit here. For him, returning to the site is about others who have served.

“Lot of people gave their life for this country so you gotta honor them people. They gave it all,” said Sarver.

Seeing his brick Tuesday was a special moment for his daughter Susanne Sarver-Sigman, whose brothers also served like their father. They also had their names etched in bricks at the memorial’s grounds.

“For me it’s a real honor to give them the memory forever and for their children to know the legacy that they’ve had and what they stand for in terms of how much they love the country,” said Sarver-Sigman.

With his name among others, Sarver wants every visitor to understand what the site is all about.

“People who visit here understand what it’s all about, understand the whole thing, what caused the whole thing. You got to read a lot of history,” said Sarver.

