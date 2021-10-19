Witness testimony describes drug deal leading up to 16-year-old murdered, during first day of trial for Demarcus Glenn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a jury was selected Tuesday morning, Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Andrew Stephens described to the courtroom what would be heard and seen during witness testimony. Less than an hour later, the 911 call Tyler Polumbo’s mother made after she found her son covered in blood on her front porch, was played.

This trial goes all the way back to the evening hours May 31, 2019 on Denniston Avenue.

Eight different witnesses took the stand, ranging from close friends of Polumbo, to law enforcement and one man who knew both the defendant, DeMarcus Glenn and Polumbo, and said he connected them.

According to DeCarlos Legg’s testimony, Polumbo had called Legg earlier in the night looking to buy an ounce of marijuana.

Legg said he gave Polumbo Glenn’s number.

Approximately 30 minutes after Polumbo was shot, Glenn called Legg.

”He said I shot him, and I said why and he said because he pulled a gun on me and I’ve been shot before I ain’t getting shot again,” said Legg, describing to the court a phone call he had with Glenn, the night of the murder.

When paramedics arrived to 2111 Denniston Avenue, Polumbo was already deceased.

“We found the patient laying on the right side of the porch in blood, we assessed found him pulse less, not breathing, unresponsive, all that kind of deal,” said Ryan Smith, a paramedic for Roanoke City Fire and EMS.

Dylan Keith, a friend of Tyler’s, who happened to be living with him at the time, testified saying that Glenn had come to Tyler’s house to deliver marijuana. He told the court he was nervous about doing a deal with someone not known to either Polumbo or Keith.

Keith also owned a gun that was in his possession.

”So I had brought the gun out on the porch and I placed it behind the flowerpot on the porch,” said Keith.

Keith also testified that it wasn’t until Glenn asked to go inside the house, that any sort of weapon was presented, but the moments after the men stood up, led to Polumbo being shot at the top of his right shoulder.

According to medical examiner Amy Tharp’s testimony, a bullet hit several major organs, and along with blood loss, was the cause of Polumbo’s death.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

