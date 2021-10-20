Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unregulated form of THC is marketed in packages that resemble kid-friendly cereal and snacks
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom shares story of her 2-year-old accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Plane vs State Police Car in Franklin County
No one hurt as pilot clips Virginia State Police car with plane
Police lights
Passenger killed in Carroll County crash; driver charged
Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. asked to take leave of absence amidst charges

Latest News

File Graphic
COVID in VA: Hospital numbers continue to drop
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say
Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal