BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Open Studios Botetourt is presenting its 11th Art in the Country Tour this weekend.

October 23/24, a free, self-guided driving tour of working artists’ studios, workshops and homes is your chance to collect new inspirations directly from the artists.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see a preview.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.