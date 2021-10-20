Amherst County Fair returns Thursday after 2020 cancellation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One county fair is making its return Thursday evening.

The Amherst County Fair is back for its third year. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

A number of vendors will be available as it runs through Sunday.

Organizers say they’re excited to have it back.

“The amount of energy, excitement and support from the community has been fantastic,” said Eric Bowen, coordinator. “We got a lot of great things going on and we’re really excited. It’s been a lot of long days but we’re happy about it.”

Masks will be required on the shuttle to and from the fairgrounds as well as the livestock tent.

