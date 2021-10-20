Advertisement

Care facilities search for new hires

The greatest demand is for people in food services.
The greatest demand is for people in food services.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Everyone has signs up,” said Jan Bigelow, the CEO of The Kendal at Lexington, “everyone’s hiring. And, it’s scary.”

Especially for a place like the Kendal at Lexington, where residents can be anywhere from independent living to full time care.

“I can’t close down a portion of what we do, dining or whatnot,” Bigelow explained, “because we provide that service every day.”

They’re reaching out everywhere they can think of to see about bringing in new hires.

“I can honestly say that it has been tough,” said HR Director Megan Fetzner. “There’s days when I just shake my head, and sometime you feel like crying but I don’t believe in crying at work.”

“I think we’ve needed to be a lot more creative in how we get the word out about who it is, who we are, what we do, who we serve,” Bigelow said.

Because they need staff in all sorts of roles. The big need now: Food services.

“We’re all battling for the same talents,” Fetzner said, “and it’s a small talent pool and our talent pool gets just a little bit smaller because of our vaccination mandate. So right now it’s similar to finding a needle in a hay stack.”

“For us, it’s really finding the right fit,” said Bigelow. “That’s very important. We don’t build widgets, we take care of people and that’s a big responsibility and we take it very seriously.”

Nonetheless, they say that they’re trying whatever they can to get more folks in.

“We’ve been working on wages, benefits, culture, flexibility,” said Bigelow, everything that everyone’s telling us they want and need, we’ve are really trying to make it all work.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unregulated form of THC is marketed in packages that resemble kid-friendly cereal and snacks
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom shares story of her 2-year-old accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Plane vs State Police Car in Franklin County
No one hurt as pilot clips Virginia State Police car with plane
Police lights
Passenger killed in Carroll County crash; driver charged
Courtesy WDBJ
Witness testimony describes drug deal leading to 16-year-old murdered, during first day of trial for Demarcus Glenn