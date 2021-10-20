Care facilities search for new hires

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Everyone has signs up,” said Jan Bigelow, the CEO of The Kendal at Lexington, “everyone’s hiring. And, it’s scary.”

Especially for a place like the Kendal at Lexington, where residents can be anywhere from independent living to full time care.

“I can’t close down a portion of what we do, dining or whatnot,” Bigelow explained, “because we provide that service every day.”

They’re reaching out everywhere they can think of to see about bringing in new hires.

“I can honestly say that it has been tough,” said HR Director Megan Fetzner. “There’s days when I just shake my head, and sometime you feel like crying but I don’t believe in crying at work.”

“I think we’ve needed to be a lot more creative in how we get the word out about who it is, who we are, what we do, who we serve,” Bigelow said.

Because they need staff in all sorts of roles. The big need now: Food services.

“We’re all battling for the same talents,” Fetzner said, “and it’s a small talent pool and our talent pool gets just a little bit smaller because of our vaccination mandate. So right now it’s similar to finding a needle in a hay stack.”

“For us, it’s really finding the right fit,” said Bigelow. “That’s very important. We don’t build widgets, we take care of people and that’s a big responsibility and we take it very seriously.”

Nonetheless, they say that they’re trying whatever they can to get more folks in.

“We’ve been working on wages, benefits, culture, flexibility,” said Bigelow, everything that everyone’s telling us they want and need, we’ve are really trying to make it all work.”

