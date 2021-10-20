Advertisement

COVID in VA: Hospital numbers continue to drop

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 911,321 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,822 from Tuesday’s reported 909,499, a bigger increase than the 1,617 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,153,011 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 69.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 62.1% fully vaccinated. 82% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 73.9% are fully vaccinated.

9,737,867 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 6.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as Tuesday’s percentage.

As of Wednesday, there have been 13,585 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,538 reported Tuesday.

1,325 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,386 reported Tuesday. 70,603 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. asked to take leave of absence amidst charges

