FBI, Lynchburg police say any information helps as $10,000 reward offered in January homicide case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Nine months ago, Samantha Robinson was driving down a Lynchburg roadway when a stray bullet entered her car and struck her.

That bullet spurred the death of Robinson and an investigation into her killing.

In the months to come, Lynchburg police have asked the community for information.

After more than 30 leads, no one has been charged with her death.

“Leads can be anything from a piece of evidence to an individual. We’ve interviewed countless individuals and will continue to do that,” said Ryan Zuidema, police chief.

And as they continue to work the investigation, a reward is being offered.

Wednesday officials announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

They hope that will get people to come forward, but say it’s disheartening it might take money to do so.

“It is unfortunate that we are in a society now where people have to be offered money to come forward with information,” said Zuidema. “If this $10,000 helps do that, then that’s great and helps us bring some justice to Samantha and her family.”

The FBI says no amount of information is too little to share. They say reporting small things can help.

“If you have any information, which may not include the full story of what occurred here, any information, call us and provide that information and allow us to take your information and put it together with what we have to hold these folks accountable and bring them to justice,” said Stanley Meador with the FBI.

Officials say they can’t solve crimes by themselves and need the community’s help.

“My ask of this community is very simple. We cannot, as a police department, solve crimes by ourselves,” said Zuidema. “We are not there when these crimes take place. We need partnerships with our community which we have been building for over 20 years here in Lynchburg and we need those folks to come forward.”

