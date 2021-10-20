Advertisement

Kaine hopeful agreement on spending plans is near

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - As negotiations on major spending bills continue in Washington, US Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says he is optimistic an agreement is near.

In a conversation with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Kaine said was pleased to see a “sense of urgency” among Democratic senators who met Tuesday.

Kaine said he is hopeful Democrats in the Senate will soon agree on a framework for the reconciliation bill, that would allow the House to move forward with the infrastructure package.

“The nation really needs it,” Kaine said during the teleconference. “We’re still dealing with the economic challenges and other challenges from the pandemic. Both of these bills will help.”

Kaine said it’s possible the infrastructure bill could reach the President’s desk early next week.

