Man on trial for death of teen found not guilty

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with killing a 16-year-old boy in 2019 has been found not guilty of all four felony charges against him.

DeMarcus Glenn was found not guilty late Wednesday afternoon in the death of Tyler Polumbo in Roanoke.

Glenn was accused of shooting Polumbo near Grandin Village in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue as part of a drug deal.

This story is developing; stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.