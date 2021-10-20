Advertisement

Man on trial for death of teen found not guilty

Glenn is facing four felony charges including 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Tyler Polumbo in 2019.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with killing a 16-year-old boy in 2019 has been found not guilty of all four felony charges against him.

DeMarcus Glenn was found not guilty late Wednesday afternoon in the death of Tyler Polumbo in Roanoke.

Glenn was accused of shooting Polumbo near Grandin Village in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue as part of a drug deal.

This story is developing; stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

