Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison

Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Kendall Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in Henry County was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of a pregnant woman.

Thomas McDowell had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two other gun charges for the 2020 death of Krystal McReynolds. She was shot in the face.

In court October 20, 2021 McDowell was sentenced to 38 years of active imprisonment:

Murder charge: 40 years, 10 suspended, 30 to serve

Use firearm charge: 3 years mandatory minimum

Violent felon, possession of a firearm: 5 years mandatory minimum

