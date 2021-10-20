Pandemic leads to closure of Deschutes Brewery tasting room

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke tasting room of the Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery will close at the end of 2021.

President and CEO Michael LaLonde tells WDBJ, “We have all seen the global pandemic significantly reduce traffic in all restaurants, pubs, and tasting rooms, the Roanoke Tasting Room is no exception.” He says the business will not renew its lease.

In a statement, LaLonde says:

As we prepare for closing, we plan to honor company commitments, treat all employees equitably and step forward with care and attention on how this impacts the Roanoke community and our dedicated co-owners who have managed this location over the past four + years. We are working with each team member on opportunities to continue with Deschutes in a new capacity.

Since we opened the Roanoke Tasting Room in August 2017, the community has graciously allowed us to share the Deschutes Brewery 33-year-old craft beer legacy, values, and innovative spirit with our sister city. During this time, we have raised over $300,000 in support of area non-profits through events like the Deschutes Street Pub and Community Pints, and provided jobs while increasing the tourism. Going forward, Roanoke will remain a very valued and special part of Deschutes Brewery as we continue to invest in the community through our partnership with Blue Ridge Beverage and community events.

