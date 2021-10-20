Advertisement

Pittsylvania County Board censures District Supervisor over ‘racist and discriminatory’ messages

Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren spoke on behalf of the Board, apologized to Dr. Charles H. Miller Jr. and condemned racism and discrimination of any variety.
Courtesy Pittsylvania County website(Pittsylvania County website)
By WDBJ7
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tunstall District Supervisor Vic Ingram was censured Tuesday evening after allegedly sending text messages that “were construed as racist and discriminatory regarding another board member,” the county stated.

Ingram allegedly compared Dr. Miller Jr. to legendary musician, Ray Charles, during a meeting.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren spoke on behalf of the Board, apologized to Dr. Charles H. Miller Jr. and condemned racism and discrimination of any variety:

“On behalf of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, I extend my deepest apologies to our colleague Dr. Charles H. Miller, Jr., Banister District representative. We recently learned that Tunstall District Supervisor William “Vic” Ingram sent reprehensible and offensive text messages concerning Miller. These messages were sent during a Board of Supervisors’ meeting. Specifically, these comments are construed as racist to people of color and discriminatory to those experiencing medical difficulties. We condemn and repudiate any form of racism and discrimination on our Board and within the County organization.”

The full resolution can be read here.

