Rockbridge hopes for Scenic River designation

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors is hoping for recognition of the Maury River.

They passed a resolution requesting the area’s state representatives sponsor legislation to make the lower Maury a Virginia Scenic River.

The designation is intended to help protect rivers and streams that possess outstanding “scenic, recreational, historic and natural characteristics,” while still allowing property owners on the river control of their land.

”The land owners retain the right to control their property,” said Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-24th). “You’re not taking the land owners’ rights away. And that’s the way that whole thing is set up, so like I say, it’s a win situation for everybody involved.”

The upper Maury River and neighboring James River are already designated Scenic Rivers.

