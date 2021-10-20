Salem defeats Franklin County 49-7 in Tuesday night makeup game

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Don Holter’s Spartans were looking to get to 5-1 on Tuesday night, hosting the 3-3 Eagles.

And the home team drew first blood. Opening period, Daron Wilson threw a high-arcing pass to the end zone, Chauncey Logan Jr was right there to haul it in. Salem took a 7-0 lead on the touchdown.

In the second, Spartans were back on the move. Wilson threw a deep pass back to Logan and he hauls in another one for a big gain. Eagles defense held, though, and Wesley Cross missed a field goal, so the score remained at 7-0.

A little later, Franklin County punted away, and the kick went to Salem’s Chase Greer, who tried to make something happen. Shifting to the left, following blocks and getting a great return, he gets taken down all the way at the 20.

And from there, the Spartans handed it off to Cam Leftwich, who made it look easy on the scoring run.

It looked easy all night for Salem, who ran away with a 49-7 over Franklin County.

