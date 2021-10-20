Small Business Spotlight: Paint ‘n Fun Ceramics grand opening in Uptown Christiansburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular artistic outlet is re-opening in Christiansburg, under new management, and it’s bringing fun for the whole family. Paint ‘n Fun Ceramics will host a grand opening inside Uptown Christiansburg, previously called the New River Valley Mall.

New owner, Terri Welch, stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about the upcoming event on Friday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.

There will be a ribbon cutting, good food, a pottery throwing demonstration, a chance to paint your own mini ceramic masterpiece, prizes and giveaways.

Paint 'n Fun Ceramics opens Friday, Oct. 22 in Christiansburg, (WDBJ7)

Follow Paint ‘n Fun Ceramics on Facebook and Instagram!

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.