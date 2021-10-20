Temperatures warm ahead of our next front

Not as chilly this morning

Warmer afternoon temperatures on Wednesday

End of week front bring a minimal chance of showers

WARMER TODAY AND TOMORROW

We’ll have several dry, sunny days with highs in the 70s starting today and lasting through the first part of Thursday. Then another strong cold front will move into the region.

We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (WDBJ7)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

The next cold front will approach our region late Thursday night bringing a few stray showers followed by much cooler air by the weekend. The best chance of seeing showers will be in the mountains, but a few stray showers could move east. We should be dry for Friday night football games.

Another cold front will bring a few showers back into the area late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Isolated showers are possible late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures go from the 70s earlier in the week to the mid-60s by the weekend.

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.