Advertisement

Temperatures warm ahead of our next front

A few showers are possible late Thursday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Not as chilly this morning
  • Warmer afternoon temperatures on Wednesday
  • End of week front bring a minimal chance of showers

WARMER TODAY AND TOMORROW

We’ll have several dry, sunny days with highs in the 70s starting today and lasting through the first part of Thursday. Then another strong cold front will move into the region.

We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning.(WDBJ7)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

The next cold front will approach our region late Thursday night bringing a few stray showers followed by much cooler air by the weekend. The best chance of seeing showers will be in the mountains, but a few stray showers could move east. We should be dry for Friday night football games.

Another cold front will bring a few showers back into the area late Thursday.
Another cold front will bring a few showers back into the area late Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)
Isolated showers are possible late Thursday.
Isolated showers are possible late Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures go from the 70s earlier in the week to the mid-60s by the weekend.

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. asked to take leave of absence amidst charges
Passenger killed in Carroll County crash; driver arrested
Plane vs State Police Car in Franklin County
No one hurt as pilot clips Virginia State Police car with plane
Crews working to put out fire in Roanoke
Two people pulled from Roanoke house fire die in hospital

Latest News

We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday October 20, Morning FastCast
Clear and chilly overnight.
Temperatures warm slightly ahead of our next front
Tuesday Evening Update
Mainly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Mainly sunny conditions continue today with highs in the low to mid 70s.