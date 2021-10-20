Three-day jury trial set for Narrows Police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We are learning more in the case of a Narrows Police officer allegedly involved in a fatal motorcycle crash last summer.

Officer Chad Stilley is accused of involuntary manslaughter and two driving offenses for the crash that killed Michael Acord in 2020.

Stilley appeared in Giles County Circuit Court Wednesday for a pre-trial motion.

Stilley’s attorney Christopher Tuck and Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak went back and forth about multiple local and state police training records for policies on the use of roadblocks, chases, and other police matters.

The prosecutor argued some of Stilley’s actions of the night in question violated policies set for agencies like Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Pearisburg Police Department, and state police.

Tuck argued and motioned against the use of other local and state police policies. He noted the information is irrelevant in the case, since Stilley only worked for the Narrows Police Department and shouldn’t be expected to know how other agencies operated.

The judge denied Tuck’s motion. He agreed the information about local police policies is relevant and will help jurors understand the case.

Stilley has been placed on administrative leave with the Narrows Police Department.

A three-day trial is scheduled to begin December 6.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.