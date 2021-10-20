Advertisement

Vinton Town Council unanimously approves developer for new hotel

Plans for a hotel continue to move forward
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An ongoing project in the town of Vinton took another step forward on Tuesday night.

In a unanimous decision at the town council meeting, Soundview Development and The McDevitt Company will receive a performance agreement from the town and Roanoke County Economic Development Authority to build a hotel.

The developers are planning for the hotel to have 90 to 100 rooms, something the town says will encourage people to stay and spend in the area.

Town Council said that the current investment estimate is $16 million, with nearly one million being put into sight improvements.

With the passage of the resolution, the town says they hope to have the project started early in the new year.

It will be built on the intersection of South Pollard, Cedar and First streets.

