Virginia Tech hosts panel of medical experts to discuss COVID mitigation efforts

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech held a panel with medical experts Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The panelists included: Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health District; Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; and Paul Skolnik, the chair of medicine and an infectious disease physician with Carilion Clinic.

During the discussion, leaders all echoed how we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the delta variant.

Paul Skolnik, the chair of medicine and an infectious disease physician with Carilion Clinic, says they are still seeing many hospitalizations and younger people being infected more than before.

Leaders say they are looking toward the authorization for use of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11 in a few weeks.

They also encourage the community to continue to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

To listen to the entire panel discussion, you can watch here.

