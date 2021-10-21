376-plus new jobs expected with new Tyson Foods facility in Danville area

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville Release) - Governor Ralph Northam joined local and regional officials at the Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tyson Foods’ $300 million, 325,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, which is expected to be operational in early 2023, according to the city of Danville. The city says more than 376 new jobs are expected, primarily in the production of fully-cooked Tyson-branded chicken products.

“We’ve worked successfully in the Commonwealth of Virginia for decades and are investing in a new facility here because our customers and consumers continue to want more high-quality Tyson brand chicken in their stores, homes and restaurants,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods. “We’re thankful for the invitation to become a part of the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities, the support from both state and local leaders, and the presence of such a strong workforce in the region.”

“Tyson has a deep history in rural America, and they’ve set a national example on responding to COVID. Their employees are safer for it, and we’re thrilled to see the company put down roots in southern Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The Danville-Pittsylvania County area has built a true economic development resurgence, and that continues to pay off with new jobs and investment from companies like Tyson. Tyson’s continued growth and investments are a testament to Virginia’s workforce and strong business environment, and we congratulate them on this new facility and look forward to many more years of success.”

“It is exciting to finally break ground on such a highly anticipated project which will strengthen the Commonwealth’s long-standing partnership with Tyson Foods and provide a tremendous economic boost to Danville-Pittsylvania County and the surrounding region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Southern Virginia offers Tyson a highly-skilled workforce and strategic access to major U.S. markets, and we thank the company for investing in the region and creating hundreds of quality jobs for its citizens.”

“Dating back to the early 1900s and regarded by many as the home of modern-day poultry production, it is safe to say that Virginia has a rich history and strong connection to the poultry industry – the Commonwealth’s largest agriculture sector. Virginia’s thriving poultry industry is critical to the Commonwealth’s economy, supporting nearly 1,100 family farms and employing more than 17,500 Virginians,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am thrilled to celebrate this groundbreaking for Tyson Foods’ new state-of-the-art prepared foods production facility. It is industry leaders with visionary investments like the one we are celebrating today that will keep Virginia at the forefront of food and beverage manufacturing in the U.S., while also supporting our local farmers.”

The Cane Creek Centre is an industrial park developed by the Danville-Pittsylvnia Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Located in Pittsylvania County just outside the City of Danville. It’s a joint economic development initiative between the city and county.

“As Tyson Foods breaks ground on what is the largest capital investment in Pittsylvania County’s history, I am extremely excited by the positive economic momentum we are experiencing across our region,” said Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Between the capital investments, the 376 new, high-quality jobs for citizens of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and beyond, and the indirect economic impacts, we know that this facility will have a huge impact on our entire region. I am confident that Tyson Foods will be a pillar in our community for years to come.”

“Tyson Foods will be a great addition to the Cane Creek Centre, which is just outside our city limits,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “As we celebrate this milestone, let us once again celebrate the partnerships in place that brought us to this point. Together, economic development activity in our city and region is as high as it has been in at least the past decade, and we are excited that a company as well-known and respected as Tyson Foods is part of our future.

“I am incredibly proud of the continued development that we are seeing at the Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold,” said Joe Davis, Dan River District Supervisor. “To have Tyson Foods, a household name and food industry pillar, choose to make such a significant investment right here in our community is a testament to the quality business environment Pittsylvania County has developed. I am grateful for Tyson’s commitment to provide quality employment for so many people across our region and am excited to see the positive economic impact that this facility has across our region and the entire state.”

“Tyson is a company that is well-known for providing consumers with top-quality food products, and our region is proud to play a role in the company’s continued success,” said Sherman Saunders, chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority. “Today’s groundbreaking marks a milestone moment, and I am excited to see what the future has in store for the company and the state-of-the-art facility that it will build here.”

“I am delighted that Tyson’s has chosen to come to the region,” said Senator Frank Ruff (R-15). “They were pleased with what the area offered them as an employer, and we were pleased with the Tyson leadership team that they will be a quality employer and asset to the community.”

“We enthusiastically welcome Tyson to our region,” said Delegate Danny Marshall (R-14). “I had the privilege of meeting with the Tyson team. The company will hire 400 local citizens and invest $300 million that will help build the local tax base. One of the best parts for our community is how well Tyson treats their employees. Tyson will be a great fit.”

Tobacco Commission Executive Director Evan Feinman said, “This is an exciting day for Pittsylvania County and all of Southern Virginia. I’m pleased that the Tobacco Commission is playing a role in bringing this project, and the hundreds of jobs it will create, to Pittsylvania County. It is also great to see the Commission’s long-term investments in Cane Creek Centre continue to pay dividends. This project shows that with strategic investment and strong partnerships, Southern Virginia can compete with anyone and attract top employers.”

