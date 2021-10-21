7@four: Barktoberfest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Support is hosting the 4th annual Barktoberfest.

This year’s event will be held at Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, October 23.

The event benefits Project Support, Inc., which is dedicated to helping people who suffer from mental illness.

There will be outdoor vendors, music, food trucks, dog/owner costume contests, demonstrations, speakers, and chances to adopt dogs.

Click here for more information, and watch the video for a preview of the event with Kayla from Project Support.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.