7@four: Barktoberfest

Barktoberfest
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Support is hosting the 4th annual Barktoberfest.
This year’s event will be held at Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, October 23.
The event benefits Project Support, Inc., which is dedicated to helping people who suffer from mental illness.
There will be outdoor vendors, music, food trucks, dog/owner costume contests, demonstrations, speakers, and chances to adopt dogs.
Click here for more information, and watch the video for a preview of the event with Kayla from Project Support.
