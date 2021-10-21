Advertisement

Bedford County leaders seek proposals to transform old Montvale, Body Camp Elementary schools

The two sites the county is seeking proposals on.
The two sites the county is seeking proposals on.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Bedford County school sites have sat vacant for years.

The old Body Camp Elementary and Montvale Elementary are historic places in the community, built decades ago.

Now, county leaders want to see proposals on what they should transform into.

“We’re talking about properties and facilities that have been in the communities for 70 to 100 years and have been institutions in the community, but it’s time to transition those to something else,” said Robert Hiss, county administrator.

Anything is on the table - from apartments to community centers.

“We debated that back and forth, is do we want to put any guard rails or parameters as to this is what we want? And really the board landed on, let’s just see what the ideas are, whether it’s residential, whether it’s commercial, whether it’s industrial,” said Hiss.

He says they’ve tried this previously with the Montvale site, but without luck.

Currently the Montvale Library is attached to the former school site. Hiss says the board of supervisors is open to having the branch stay at the location or move, depending on what proposals are made.

“But having a library in Montvale is certainly something we want to have,” said Hiss.

With the changing times and growing population, it’s time again to see what might be out there.

“Bedford County has changed, so [Montvale] might be a more attractive location,” said Hiss. “Body Camp Elementary, before it gets in bad shape or anything like that... we wanted to see what the market was for that facility.”

Proposals on both sites will be taken through November 19. After that, proposals will be reviewed and scored before the top picks are selected.

