Biden returning next week to campaign with McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to return to Virginia for his second campaign stop with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe as the state’s race for governor enters its final stretch.

McAuliffe’s campaign announced Thursday that the two would appear together on Tuesday at a park in Arlington. The event will occur exactly one week before Election Day.

The president will be the latest in a long list of high-profile supporters and surrogates to visit the commonwealth on McAuliffe’s behalf as he seeks a second term in office.

Polls have indicated a tight race against Republican former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin.

