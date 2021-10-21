Advertisement

Compromise on congressional map eludes redistricting commission

With another deadline looming, a compromise of congressional maps continues to elude Virginia's...
With another deadline looming, a compromise of congressional maps continues to elude Virginia's redistricting commission.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s redistricting commission deadlocked on new congressional maps Wednesday, dimming hopes for a compromise before Monday’s deadline.

Members of the commission were hoping to find common ground on congressional districts, after failing to deliver new maps for the General Assembly.

But partisan divisions led to another impasse when two maps came up for a vote during Wednesday’s meeting.

If the commission fails to meet Monday’s deadline, the task will fall to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unregulated form of THC is marketed in packages that resemble kid-friendly cereal and snacks
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom shares story of her 2-year-old accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty
Courtesy WDBJ
Witness testimony describes drug deal leading to 16-year-old murdered, during first day of trial for Demarcus Glenn

Latest News

Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.
Miyares says AG’s office needs new focus
Three-day jury trial set for Narrows police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter
Three-day jury trial set for Narrows Police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter
DeMarcus Glenn Found Not Guilty of Murder
DeMarcus Glenn Found Not Guilty of Murder
Reward Offered in Lynchburg Killing
Reward Offered in Lynchburg Killing