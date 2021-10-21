Compromise on congressional map eludes redistricting commission

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s redistricting commission deadlocked on new congressional maps Wednesday, dimming hopes for a compromise before Monday’s deadline.

Members of the commission were hoping to find common ground on congressional districts, after failing to deliver new maps for the General Assembly.

But partisan divisions led to another impasse when two maps came up for a vote during Wednesday’s meeting.

If the commission fails to meet Monday’s deadline, the task will fall to the Virginia Supreme Court.

