Franklin County High School goes virtual Friday because of staffing concerns

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County High School plans to move to virtual learning on Friday, October 22.

According to a press release from the school district, the move comes from staffing concerns and what the district says are impacts on supervision, class coverage and safety.

Teachers will report to their respective buildings on Friday to provide instruction over the virtual platform Canvas.

Students will be required to log on at the start of each class. Families who wish to participate in meal pick-up can do so at any elementary and middle school in Franklin County between 11:30 am -12:30 pm.

This change does not affect Franklin County middle and elementary school students who will continue in-person instruction on Friday. All afterschool events will proceed as scheduled.

All in-person instruction for Franklin County Public Schools will resume Monday, October 25, 2021.

