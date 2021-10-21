Advertisement

Franklin County High School goes virtual Friday because of staffing concerns

Franklin County High school will move to virtual learning Friday, October 22 because of...
Franklin County High school will move to virtual learning Friday, October 22 because of staffing concerns, according to the district.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County High School plans to move to virtual learning on Friday, October 22.

According to a press release from the school district, the move comes from staffing concerns and what the district says are impacts on supervision, class coverage and safety.

Teachers will report to their respective buildings on Friday to provide instruction over the virtual platform Canvas.

Students will be required to log on at the start of each class. Families who wish to participate in meal pick-up can do so at any elementary and middle school in Franklin County between 11:30 am -12:30 pm.

This change does not affect Franklin County middle and elementary school students who will continue in-person instruction on Friday. All afterschool events will proceed as scheduled.

All in-person instruction for Franklin County Public Schools will resume Monday, October 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unregulated form of THC is marketed in packages that resemble kid-friendly cereal and snacks
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom shares story of her 2-year-old accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison
Pandemic leads to closure of Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room

Latest News

With another deadline looming, a compromise of congressional maps continues to elude Virginia's...
Compromise on congressional map eludes redistricting commission
Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.
Miyares says AG’s office needs new focus
Three-day jury trial set for Narrows police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter
Three-day jury trial set for Narrows Police officer accused of involuntary manslaughter
DeMarcus Glenn Found Not Guilty of Murder
DeMarcus Glenn Found Not Guilty of Murder