A front will trigger a few showers late

Highs return to the 70s today

Front could bring overnight showers into Friday

Cool, dry air returns for the weekend

THURSDAY

No big changes into Thursday as our mild weather is set to continue ahead of a front. After a cool morning, highs will warm back into the 70s with even a few spots east of the Blue Ridge at or above 80 degrees. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through the day with an increase in clouds by the evening.

Lots of sunshine early followed by a few more clouds late. (WDBJ Weather)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

The next cold front will approach our region late Thursday night bringing a few stray showers followed by much cooler air by the weekend. The best chance of seeing showers will be in the mountains, but a few stray showers could move east. We should be dry for Friday night football games.

A frontal boundary will trigger a few showers across the area. (WDBJ Weather)

Isolated showers are possible late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures go from the 70s earlier in the week to the mid-60s by the weekend.

This temperature roller coaster will likely continue through the end of the month as we slowly transition fully into fall. Speaking of, the recent warmth slowed down the changing of the leaves some, but the cool nights should jumpstart those changes once again.

We anticipate peak foliage during the final weeks of October in most locations. Slightly sooner in the higher elevations. Across the Southside and Central VA, the peak is expected in early November.