Governor Northam tours Virginia Tech’s Brooks Forest Products Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam stopped by Virginia Tech’s Brooks Forest Products Center for a tour.

The governor saw how students work to study, make and build sustainable and renewable materials for the state forest industry.

Some of their work goes into making sure company’s like IKEA and Amazon have proper materials for shipping and handling.

“Agriculture is our number one industry, tourism, our second, and forestry is our number three --- and so the amazing work that they’re doing there--- they’re testing pallets, they’re testing, you know how the packaging is put together, how well it can sustain being jostled around a bit,” said Gov. Northam.

At the end of his visit, the governor also made a special declaration recognizing National Forest Products Week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.