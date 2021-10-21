Advertisement

Herring cites record in reelection campaign, says progress at risk

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As Mark Herring completes his second term as Virginia’s Attorney General, he says he has a strong record to run on.

“I’m running for re-election to build on the tremendous progress that we’ve been making in Virginia over the last eight years,” Herring told WDBJ7 in a recent interview.

And he argues many of those accomplishments are hanging in the balance.

“Some of the most important issues of our time: voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, health care, gun violence measures, even pandemic policies, coming out of a pandemic, like vaccination policies, all of these are going to be decided in court and it’s going to fall to the Attorney General to say what Virginia’s position is on all of those issues and more.”

“As Attorney General, I’ve worked to keep Virginia families safe,” Herring says in one of his campaign commercials. “We’ve kept millions of dollars of heroin off our streets, used cutting edge technology to put online predators, human traffickers and rapists behind bars. And we’ve done it all holding law enforcement more accountable.”

Herring says his record on public safety stacks up against anyone else’s, even as his opponent Republican Jason Miyares argues he has fallen short.

" You have one job. Try the criminals and lock them up,” Miyares says in a recent campaign ad. “But instead of focusing on crime, Mark Herring focuses on left wing politics.”

“You would think he might be starring in his own version of Law and Order or something,” Herring responded. “Actually, the truth is, he’s spent more time as a political operative than he has as a prosecutor. The job of Attorney General is about a lot more. It’s about being the people’s lawyer, about standing up and fighting for them, and protecting them That’s what I’ve done for the last eight years. That’s why I’m running for re-election, because Virginians can trust me to keep them safe, and protect them and their rights.

We will hear from the candidates for Governor next week.

