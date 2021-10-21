Montgomery County installs new electric car charging station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new charging station has been installed at the Montgomery County Government Center.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are more than two thousand charging outlets with public access in Virginia. Fewer than two dozen are in the New River Valley.

Leaders say the charging stations support the county’s growing sustainability initiatives.

“In 2019, I asked my fellow supervisors to allocate funding in support of such initiatives. This electric charging station is just one of the many things we have done and plan to do to make sure that we are being good stewards not only with the taxpayers’ dollars, but also with the environment,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors member April DeMotts.

Bill Long, Montgomery County Sustainability Manager, hopes the station will be utilized by local residents as well as employees at the Montgomery County Government Center.

This station allows two cars to charge at the same time.

To learn more about the charging stations, you can visit the Montgomery County website.

