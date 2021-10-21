Advertisement

Montgomery County installs new electric car charging station

Montgomery County Installs Electric Car Charging Station
Montgomery County Installs Electric Car Charging Station(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new charging station has been installed at the Montgomery County Government Center.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are more than two thousand charging outlets with public access in Virginia. Fewer than two dozen are in the New River Valley.

Leaders say the charging stations support the county’s growing sustainability initiatives.

“In 2019, I asked my fellow supervisors to allocate funding in support of such initiatives. This electric charging station is just one of the many things we have done and plan to do to make sure that we are being good stewards not only with the taxpayers’ dollars, but also with the environment,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors member April DeMotts.

Bill Long, Montgomery County Sustainability Manager, hopes the station will be utilized by local residents as well as employees at the Montgomery County Government Center.

This station allows two cars to charge at the same time.

To learn more about the charging stations, you can visit the Montgomery County website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unregulated form of THC is marketed in packages that resemble kid-friendly cereal and snacks
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom shares story of her 2-year-old accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison

Latest News

Profile: 11th District Race in VA
Profile: 11th District Race in VA
Salem Teacher National Award
Salem Teacher National Award
Developing Vacant Bedford School Buildings
Developing Vacant Bedford School Buildings
Northam Tours Virginia Tech
Northam Tours Virginia Tech
Abuelo's Restaurant Closed
Abuelo's Restaurant Closed