Radford First Baptist Church fills more than 70 boxes to be sent to Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It started around a month ago when First Baptist Church member, Shirley Levy, saw on TV that Liberty University was helping Afghan refugees that are currently being housed at Fort Pickett.

Levy and her husband, have been on four medical missions to Afghanistan. As the United States welcomed in thousands of Afghan refugees, Levy knew she wanted to help when they got here. Levy spoke with First Baptist Church Pastor, Reverend Diana White, and the preparations began.

Over the last three weeks, members of the church, surrounding churches (Central United Methodist Church and Calvary Baptist Church) and the community have answered the call for this mission. Clothes, toiletries, water and more have been donated. The U-Haul truck outside of the church this afternoon was filled with at least 75 boxes to be sent to Fort Pickett.

“When Shirley presented it, it was like a no-brainer, it’s what we do. We put out the word and in less than three weeks we have 75 boxes of items,” said Kathy Lester.

“I think it’s good to know that we are an aware community beyond ourselves. That there are great needs and that we have the resources to help in a relatively easy and simple way that can make a big difference for somebody else,” said Kent Taylor.

Members of First Baptist Church hope to continue providing resources to those who need it most.

For more information on FBC, you can find its website here and Facebook here.

