Rasoul, Nave face off for Virginia House of Delegates 11th District seat

A race to serve some citizens of the Star City is underway between Democrat incumbent Sam Rasoul and Republican challenger Charlie Nave for the 11th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

To help battle crime, both candidates place importance in balanced, fully staffed police departments.

“It has been a tough time for law enforcement, as we’ve had a great conversation about how things should evolve,” says Rasoul. “I’ve received the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association because I believe in engaging and having good conversation with everyone, and that’s how we’re going to come up with good policy moving forward.”

“It’s not just a money issue,” begins Nave when speaking on the shortage of police officers. “I think money is part of it, part of the solution, but it’s not the whole solution. We have a really sick culture right now when it comes to law enforcement, when it comes to civil discourse, and we need to find a better way so that we can get these police departments back to fully staffed so that they can keep us safe... I feel like we need to support proper law enforcement... and we need police departments that are going to respect the rights of everybody in the community.”

In schools, Rasoul places emphasis on resources for the mental health of students.

“What we want, number one, is to improve the way we approach schooling in general. I have integrated a bill that has helped to bring in what we call social and emotional development, making sure that we try to tackle some of the mental health issues that we see in our schools. And, as we’re still making a comeback from COVID, ensuring that our students and teachers are safe.”

Nave sees significance in instruction transparency and non-political curriculum.

“I know our schools are in crisis. Our test scores are down in Roanoke City up to 28%. In some subjects, a majority of students are failing. Parents are wanting our schools to focus on academics, not politics. I want to be a delegate so I can get our parents more transparency in what their students are being taught, and more control over what they are being taught.”

Looking forward, Delegate Rasoul, if reelected, wants to build on the foundation he started when he first took office in 2014.

“We want to keep building on some of the progress that we have made here in the Roanoke Valley to make sure that it is a great place to raise a family. I just want people to feel good about it being affordable, and also a great place for people to start their business.”

Nave wants to focus on opening civil conversations, a practice he believes has been lost.

“I really want to bring civility back to our civil discourse. I feel like we have politicians today who are more interested in dividing us and spreading hate, sometimes even violence. It’s not serving Virginia. We’re not really talking to each other anymore. We need to get to a place where we can agree to disagree without threatening each other. We need to respect our neighbors and respect their individual dignity regardless of what kind of campaign sign they have in their front yard.”

Election day in the state of Virginia is Tuesday, November 2.

