Renovated pickleball and tennis courts open at Stonebridge Park

Renovated courts open at Stonebridge Park
Renovated courts open at Stonebridge Park(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sport of pickleball is growing in popularity, and Roanoke County celebrated, answering a community call to action Thursday morning with the introduction of two new courts.

The four tennis courts at Stonebridge Park have been renovated into three tennis courts and two pickleball courts. Leading to the renovations, members of the community voiced their concern over the condition of the courts, and the county stepped in, in partnership with USA Pickleball, to make improvements.

85-year-old pickleball player Barbara Young says the sport has been extremely important in helping her maintain her health, and it got her through the pandemic.

“It has been my lifeline because all of my other social outlets were no more because we couldn’t be in-person,” she says.

The sport was invented in 1965 and is a cross between table tennis, badminton, and tennis.

Area pickleball players said they are excited to have a quality place to play.

