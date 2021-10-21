Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The operators of Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Roanoke have closed the business.

A sign on the door October 21 reads:

Regrettably, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Roanoke has closed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patronage.

If you have gift cards with outstanding balances, we welcome you to use them at our other Abuelo’s restaurants nationwide.

There are Abuelo’s Restaurant locations in nine states, according to the company’s website. The Roanoke location had been open since 2006.

