Rockbridge schools show appreciation to bus drivers

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rockbridge County the school bus drivers got a little love.

They’re delivering students as busily as ever in the mornings and evenings without the delays that some hometown systems have seen lately, and administrators wanted to show their appreciation. They had a drive-by breakfast for the drivers Wednesday morning, complete with coffee, and lots of signs to show their thanks.

”Most of our drivers have worked nonstop from the very beginning of the pandemic, whether it was delivering meals, delivering school supplies, transporting kids,” said Randy Walters of Rockbridge County Schools. “Most of them just drove nonstop and they’ve done a really amazing job for us.”

School staff also put signs up in drivers’ yards, thanking them for their work.

