Advertisement

Rockbridge schools show appreciation to bus drivers

Drivers got a drive through breakfast
Drivers got a drive through breakfast(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rockbridge County the school bus drivers got a little love.

They’re delivering students as busily as ever in the mornings and evenings without the delays that some hometown systems have seen lately, and administrators wanted to show their appreciation. They had a drive-by breakfast for the drivers Wednesday morning, complete with coffee, and lots of signs to show their thanks.

”Most of our drivers have worked nonstop from the very beginning of the pandemic, whether it was delivering meals, delivering school supplies, transporting kids,” said Randy Walters of Rockbridge County Schools. “Most of them just drove nonstop and they’ve done a really amazing job for us.”

School staff also put signs up in drivers’ yards, thanking them for their work.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unregulated form of THC is marketed in packages that resemble kid-friendly cereal and snacks
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley mom shares story of her 2-year-old accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison

Latest News

Derek Wray, Salem High School teacher and winner of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize
Salem High School teacher wins Harbor Freight prize for excellence
Franklin County High school will move to virtual learning Friday, October 22 because of...
Franklin County High School goes virtual Friday because of staffing concerns
Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools approves array of early dismissals to ‘address any needs in response to COVID-19′
State lawmakers say Virginia has underestimated the impact of the pandemic on students' mental...
Learning loss and mental health impacts to linger following pandemic