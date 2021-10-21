Advertisement

State Police investigating fatal crash in Campbell County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash in Campbell County Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. on Route 24 (Village Highway) east of Virginia Circle.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Route 24 when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

That driver, Clarence A. Bailey, III, 74, of Appomattox, died at the scene.

