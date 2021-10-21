“They think I’m going to sit down and shut up.” Pittsylvania County Supervisor responds to censure

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - “I do not know what was in Supervisor Ingram’s heart or mind when he ridiculed me for medical conditions,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors member Dr. Charles Miller Tuesday night, comparing text messages sent between Ingram and Sheriff Mike Taylor to racism experienced in the country’s past.

“Back to a time when ignorant people made sport of ridiculing men graced by almighty God with skin of a different color,” said Miller.

During a meeting June 15, Miller entered with sunglasses on after having a medical procedure on his eye. Ingram then texted the county sheriff, “and we welcome Ray Charles to the board,” and “our own blind Adam,” referring to a character on social media.

“If that makes me a racist I don’t know what to say anymore,” said Ingram.

While Ingram says he was not aware of Miller’s medical condition, he says the texts were not racially motivated. He claims they were comical.

“Ray Charles is an American icon, somebody that I bought his CDs, I love his version of ‘America the Beautiful.’ if anything he should’ve taken that as a compliment,” said Ingram.

Ingram says he has no respect for Miller as a board member and the board’s 5-to-2 vote to censure him is a result of politics instead of morals.

“I’ve watched these men lead. I was about to say Ray Charles, Dr. Miller as a blind man, they have him do different things and all they are doing is patronizing him which is disingenuous to get his vote,” said Ingram.

Now with two weeks before the November elections, the two and the entire board will have to work to move forward.

“They think I’m going sit down and shut up, ain’t going to happen,” said Ingram.

