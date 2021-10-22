Blue Ridge Folklife Festival returns on Saturday

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Another southwest Virginia tradition returns this weekend, after COVID forced its cancellation a year ago.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival brings thousands of people to the campus of Ferrum College, where they can sample regional foods, music and other traditions.

Friday morning, members of the Sink family and friends were setting up an antique threshing machine, manufactured in 1923.

Beth Worley is the Director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.

“We’re all so proud of this area,” Worley told WDBJ7. “And we really want to showcase this to folks near and wide to show them how much the Blue Ridge tradition means.”

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival runs from 10 to 5 on Saturday, rain or shine, on the campus of Ferrum College. Tickets are available online until midnight Friday for $10 dollars per adult. Tickets will be available at the gate for $15.

