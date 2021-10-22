Advertisement

Blue Ridge Folklife Festival returns on Saturday

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival returns Saturday, after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in...
The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival returns Saturday, after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Another southwest Virginia tradition returns this weekend, after COVID forced its cancellation a year ago.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival brings thousands of people to the campus of Ferrum College, where they can sample regional foods, music and other traditions.

Friday morning, members of the Sink family and friends were setting up an antique threshing machine, manufactured in 1923.

Beth Worley is the Director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.

“We’re all so proud of this area,” Worley told WDBJ7. “And we really want to showcase this to folks near and wide to show them how much the Blue Ridge tradition means.”

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival runs from 10 to 5 on Saturday, rain or shine, on the campus of Ferrum College. Tickets are available online until midnight Friday for $10 dollars per adult. Tickets will be available at the gate for $15.

For more information, click on the following link:

2021 Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty

Latest News

FFE Preview: Patrick Henry At Christiansburg Friday Night
FFE Preview: Patrick Henry At Christiansburg Friday Night
More than 700 pounds of medication were collected last year at four LewisGale facilities.
Crush the Crisis on National Drug takeback day
Courtesy VDH
VDH warns of “Waiver Validation Update” scam attempt
In the message, the university says they're hoping for a better game day.
Virginia Tech sends out another message to students ahead of game against Syracuse