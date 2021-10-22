Candidates gear up to get out the vote

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night it was Kamala Harris sharing the stage with Terry McAuliffe.

“I want this man to be elected the next Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she told the audience.

On Saturday, it will be former President Barack Obama. Sunday, musician Dave Matthews. And next Tuesday President Joe Biden.

“We know that this is a base race,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, “and the higher the turnout certainly the more beneficial to the Democrats.”

Denton said visits by nationally-known Democrats reflect how close the race has become.

On the Republican side, Denton said Glenn Youngkin has a different calculation as he considers how to maximize his support.

“Right now, Youngkin does not need help,” Denton said. “He’s progressing very well on his own. And Trump would be a factor if he were to come and actually might activate the Democrats.”

Denton said high-profile visits can generate excitement and motivate more people to vote. It might be just be a small percentage, but in a close race he said that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

