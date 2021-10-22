NFL player, former Hokie Darrisaw presents check to Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Hokie Christian Darrisaw, who now plays for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, stopped by the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia Friday morning for a special presentation.

The first-round draft pick presented the charity with a $10,000 check raised from the Christian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge that encouraged kids to get active.

Darrisaw began the fitness challenge in March of this year, with kids taking videos of themselves doing physical activities and posting them to social media.

