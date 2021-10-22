Advertisement

NFL player, former Hokie Darrisaw presents check to Ronald McDonald House

Christian Darrisaw presents check to Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia
Christian Darrisaw presents check to Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia(Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Hokie Christian Darrisaw, who now plays for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, stopped by the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia Friday morning for a special presentation.

The first-round draft pick presented the charity with a $10,000 check raised from the Christian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge that encouraged kids to get active.

Darrisaw began the fitness challenge in March of this year, with kids taking videos of themselves doing physical activities and posting them to social media.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty

Latest News

Device used to detect contraband installed at Roanoke Catholic School
Roanoke Catholic School installs devices to help detect contraband from vaping to bullying
Suspect arrested for killing at Vinton McDonald’s
Anastasia Saunders, accused of a hit-and-run in Danville
Suspect in Danville hit-and-run arrested; two people and dog hit
The private sector gained 69,300 jobs and the public sector gained 3,700 jobs, with a total of...
Gov. Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate falls to 3.8% in Sept.