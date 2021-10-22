Civil trial over 2017 “Unite the Right” rally to begin Monday, Oct. 25

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A case concerning 2017′s violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville will finally reach the courtroom on Monday, Oct. 25.

The case, officially listed as Sines verses Kessler, involves more than two dozen defendants and plaintiffs.

The matter centers on the alt-right defendants and the people who say they were hurt by the events of Aug. 12, 2017.

A critical question will be did those who attended the event organized by Jason Kessler come here with the intent to cause harm?

This is a civil case about damages, not a criminal matter with prison time.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

It is unclear how long jury selection will take and how the case, with many of the defendants representing themselves, will unfold in the courtroom.

