COVID in VA: Percentage of positive new tests continues to drop

(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 914,755 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, October 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,655 from Thursday’s reported 913,100, a smaller increase than the 1,779 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,199,426 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 69.2% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 62.3% fully vaccinated. 82.2% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 74% are fully vaccinated.

9,787,200 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 6.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, from the 6.7% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 13,668 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,624 reported Thursday.

1,266 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from the 1,311 reported Thursday. 70,779 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

