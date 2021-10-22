Advertisement

The Crown Sterling closes, citing staffing issues and high food costs

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg restaurant will be closing its doors this weekend due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The Crown Sterling will be permanently closed beginning Sunday.

They cite staffing issues and high food costs as the reason for the decision.

In a Facebook post, they thanked their customers and said they will be missed.

