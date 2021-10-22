Crush the Crisis on National Drug takeback day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Ongoing efforts to address the opioid crisis include taking away a chance that prescription medications could get into the wrong hands.

LewisGale Medical Center is participating in National Drug Takeback Day Saturday.

Facilities in the region will host collection centers with law enforcement agencies at which you can drop off your leftover medications.

The head of the center’s pharmacy unit, Trey Akridge, said getting rid of unused pills could make a difference in keeping your friends and family safe.

“A good portion of the individuals that become addicted to medication report that their first use of an opioid actually stems from using someone else’s medication inappropriately,” he said.

Last year’s Crushing the Crisis event collected more than 700 pounds of medication across four facilities.

Akridge added that this event comes in addition to year-round efforts by the hospital to reduce its opioid prescribing, including the ALTO program in the emergency room which stands for Alternative To Opioids.

You can drop off medication Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

LewisGale Medical Center Cave Spring ER

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany at the Covington Walmart

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski at the Pulaski Food City

Any medications dropped off will be incinerated by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.