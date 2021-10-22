HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE’S PRODUCTION, “DRACULA” TAKES THE STAGE AT THE JEFFERSON CENTER OCTOBER 30

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Ballet Theatre is proudly presenting, “Dracula”.

It says the production follows the infamous character as he commences a reign of terror following the tragic loss of his

wife, Elizabeth. Centuries later, a young lawyer, travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count. Dracula

comes to believe that the attorney’s betrothed Mina is actually the reincarnation of his wife.

Choreographer Norbert Nirewicz is playing the title role of Dracula.

The Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s production of “Dracula” is happening at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall October 30th at 2 and 7 P-M. For tickets, you can call 540-345-2550, or click on this link.

According to the Jefferson Center’s COVID police, all ticketed groups are required to be in seats at least three feet away from other ticketed groups. To help accommodate this, all online ticket purchases will be sold in pairs.

In response to current CDC recommendations, the requests of performing artists, and out of an abundance of caution, everyone is required to wear a mask to Jefferson Center’s public events.

