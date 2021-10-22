Advertisement

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: ROANOKE BALLET THEATRE’S PRODUCTION, “DRACULA” TAKES THE STAGE AT THE JEFFERSON CENTER OCTOBER 30

The cast includes 21 youth from Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Troutville
Two performers from the Roanoke Ballet Theatre production stopped by our studios on WZBJ24
Two performers from the Roanoke Ballet Theatre production stopped by our studios on WZBJ24(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Ballet Theatre is proudly presenting, “Dracula”.

It says the production follows the infamous character as he commences a reign of terror following the tragic loss of his

wife, Elizabeth. Centuries later, a young lawyer, travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count. Dracula

comes to believe that the attorney’s betrothed Mina is actually the reincarnation of his wife.

Choreographer Norbert Nirewicz is playing the title role of Dracula.

The Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s production of “Dracula” is happening at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall October 30th at 2 and 7 P-M. For tickets, you can call 540-345-2550, or click on this link.

According to the Jefferson Center’s COVID police, all ticketed groups are required to be in seats at least three feet away from other ticketed groups. To help accommodate this, all online ticket purchases will be sold in pairs.

In response to current CDC recommendations, the requests of performing artists, and out of an abundance of caution, everyone is required to wear a mask to Jefferson Center’s public events.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Abuelo's Restaurant in Roanoke has closed
Roanoke’s Abuelo’s Restaurant closes
After two days of trial, Demarcus Glenn was found not guilty on four felony charges against him...
Man on trial for death of Roanoke teen found not guilty
We could see a few stray showers late today through early Friday morning.
Overnight front to bring an end to the warm weather

Latest News

FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her...
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 22, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 22, 2021
We'll see more sunny breaks today with highs only in the 60s.
Friday, October 22, Morning FastCast
LCA's Rice Commits to North Carolina
LCA's Rice Commits to North Carolina