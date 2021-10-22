LCA’s Zach Rice commits to North Carolina

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty Christian Academy lineman Zach Rice had more than 50 big-time scholarship offers. He had narrowed it down to five finalists, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Virginia and North Carolina, but it was widely believed to be a two-horse race between the Heels and Hoos.

Thursday night, the five-star recruit made it official.

Zach is headed to Chapel Hill next year to suit up for the North Carolina Tarheels. He’ll enroll early at UNC in January so he can go through spring practice.

